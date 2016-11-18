UPDATE 1-Spanish firms reach deal with Saudi Arabia over Mecca-Medina rail link

(Adds comments from consortium)
MADRID Nov 18 A Spanish consortium which is
building a high-speed rail link between Mecca and Medina has
reached a preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia to finalise the
works after a series of delays and setbacks, Spain's public
works ministry said on Friday.
The Al Shoula consortium comprising 12 Spanish companies
including OHL and Indra as well as two Saudi
firms had become embroiled in a dispute over payments with the
Saudi government.
The consortium's contract to construct and maintain the
Haramain railway is valued at 6.7 billion euros ($7.11 billion).
"This preliminary deal resolves the problems that arose on
both sides during the process, clearing the way for the works to
be finalised," the Spanish government said in a statement.
The Saudi government still has to ratify the agreement, a
spokesman for the consortium said, but it would extend the
construction period until March 2018, 14 months later than
originally planned.
Under the agreement the state-owned Saudi Railways
Organization is to pay the consortium 150 million euros in
compensation for additional costs on the project.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
