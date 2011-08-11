UPDATE 1-Spain stock market regulator bans short selling

(Adds details on which companies are included; background)

MADRID Aug 11 Spain's stock market regulator, the CNMV, said on Thursday it banned short selling on financial stocks for 15 days from Aug. 11 and added it would extend the period if necessary.

"The situation of extreme volatility in European stock markets, especially for shares of financial entities, is clearly affecting the stability of the markets and can disrupt their ordered functioning," it said in statement.

The groups on which short trading is banned include Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), Sabadell (SABE.MC), Bankinter (BKT.MC), Banco Popular (POP.MC), Banca Civica BCIV.MC, Banco de Valencia, Banesto BTO.MC, Banco Pastor PAS.MC, Bankia (BKIA.MC), Caixabank (CABK.MC), CAM CAMH.MC, Grupo Catalana de Occidente, Mapfre (MAP.MC), BME (BME.MC) and Renta 4.

The announcement from the regulator came shortly after the European Union's financial market regulator ESMA said Belgium, France, Italy and Spain would pass new bans on short selling or short positions after heavy volatility on EU stock markets. [ID:nLDE77A05U]