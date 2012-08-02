REFILE-Tech start-ups: the last refuge of Spanish optimism

* Spanish tech start-ups expand beyond troubled home market
* Young entrepreneurs cheaper than in U.S., Britain
* New ventures aim to bring down sky-high jobless rate
By Clare Kane
MADRID, Aug 2 Half of Spain's youth are
unemployed, and yet at the Wayra business start-up project on
Madrid's majestic Gran Via avenue, young people buzz around an
office chatting animatedly, typing furiously and holding up
trails of wire and computer parts.
These are Spain's technology entrepreneurs, and they're
positive about the future - even as Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
tries to avert a full international rescue for a country beset
by recession, a property market collapse and a banking crisis.
Almost all plan to expand beyond Spain's borders, if they
aren't operating internationally already. For domestic and
foreign investors in their ventures, the dire state of the
nation can even be an advantage: put bluntly, young Spanish
entrepreneurs come cheaper than their U.S. and British rivals.
"There is no crisis. The crisis is outside. But here what we
have is people working, setting up companies and creating
employment," said Gonzalo Martin-Villa, global head of Wayra.
Wayra is a project set up by Spanish telecoms giant
Telefonica where about 40 people work for 10 companies
in a minimalist open-plan office, housed in a building that was
one of Europe's first skyscrapers when it opened in the 1920s.
They live in a world far removed from the grinding reality
of a Spain beset by near-daily street protests against Rajoy's
budget cuts and media reports fretting about the cost of
government borrowing and the possibility of a state bailout.
Telefonica operates widely in Latin America - Wayra means
"wind" in the Quechua language of the Andes - but it is not
immune from Spain's problems. Last week it scrapped this year's
dividend due to its weak home market, but it still believes
entrepreneurs will bring in ideas to set Spain up for a better
future.
Under Martin-Villa, who heads Telefonica Digital, the group
is nurturing the young companies with start-up capital,
accommodation and help with technology and marketing. It also
supplies mentors from within Telefonica or brings in outside
experts to offer advice.
This help is limited. After a year, the firms must leave
Wayra and fend for themselves in the business world. However,
Telefonica keeps a shareholding in return for the start up
capital which the entrepreneurs must match by raising funds
elsewhere.
FORTUNE IN MISFORTUNE
David Moreno, founder of online investment platform Impok,
is one entrepreneur based at Wayra who is trying to create a
successful business out of Spain's misfortunes.
Moreno and his team used to work in the financial sector
and, seeing Spaniards' distrust of banks, decided to offer
people the opportunity to invest directly, without the spin laid
on by investment advisers, and share money-making ideas.
Moreno compares Impok with Napster, a website which
originally allowed users to share music files online, although
it ran into legal trouble over copyright infringements before
changing its business model.
"What Napster did to music, we're going to do to banks,"
Moreno said, standing proudly in the firm's office in Wayra.
Impok users can see others' portfolios and returns (although
not the amount invested) and make decisions based on others'
financial performance. The firm is hoping for 1.5 million euros
in its second round of financing, after raising 460,000 euros in
initial capital from business angels, Wayra and public funding.
Impok will now target investors in Spain, the rest of the
Europe and the United States to raise further funds.
Telefonica is not alone in Spain. Oil major Repsol also has
a start-up hub and brewer Mahou-San Miguel has offered to help
young people with business ideas.
Likewise, travel firm Pullmantur will mentor Seville-based
Past View, which offers tourists the opportunity to see what a
city looked like in the past through 3D goggles.
INVESTMENT ON THE CHEAP
Foreign investors are drawn to Spanish tech companies,
unworried by the crisis, as location is generally not important
for start-ups planning to operate internationally.
Spain's problems can even work to their advantage. While
overall unemployment is just short of 25 percent, the highest in
the euro zone, the rate among young people is double that. In
short, unemployed talent can be contracted cheaply.
While the price may be low, the quality is not. Many of the
entrepreneurs interviewed by Reuters studied at top universities
abroad, especially in the United States and Britain, before
returning home to Spain to work.
Tech companies can also offer an attractive investment
alternative to Spain's troubled stock market and government
debt. I f successful, innovative products can rapidly bring high
returns. Global expansion is often more straightforward than in
other sectors as tech by its nature crosses borders easily.
It's a phenomenon also seen in Ireland, which suffered an
even deeper banking crisis after its property market collapsed,
like Spain's. Dublin has also encouraged people to set up
businesses to revive the fallen Celtic Tiger economy, and data
company EMC has predicted Ireland is on the verge of a new tech
boom that will create thousands of jobs.
Irish brothers John and Patrick Collinson attracted millions
of dollars of investment from the likes of venture capitalist
Peter Thiel for their Silicon Valley-based Internet payments
system Stripe, something Spanish entrepreneurs hope to emulate.
ProFounders Capital, a venture capital fund run by
entrepreneurs including lastminute.com co-founder, Brent
Hoberman, says Spain is fertile investment territory.
It put up $750,000 in financing for Blink Booking, a
Spanish-based venture that offers a hotel reservations app and
is now present in several European countries.
"It's horrible to say, but actually it's a slight advantage
because Blink is able to recruit high quality people at fair
prices, so that works well from their side," said Sean
Seton-Rogers, of ProFounders Capital.
Although no specific figures are available, people in the
start-up sphere say activity has picked up since the beginning
of this year, with investors buying up more small Spanish
companies, although the amount of money pouring into firms has
fallen off since 2010.
"The technology and the teams are equivalent to what you can
find in the United States or the UK but it is much cheaper,"
said Juan Jose Guemes, President of the International Centre for
Entrepreneurial Management at IE Business School in Madrid.
READY FOR CHANGE
Madrid remains a long way culturally from Silicon Valley.
Rebeca Minguela, a co-founder of B link, said Spain needs a shift
in mentality. Many young people there still prefer the supposed
security of working at large, well-known companies, even though
many of these are now laying people off, she said.
"We give our employees stock options, but people don't value
them, it's a completely different mentality compared to the
U.S.. You always have to pay your employees in cash, which is
terrible for a start-up," she said.
Many start-ups in the United States and elsewhere initially
pay employees in stock options to preserve capital for
expansion.
Blink pays its staff in a mixture of cash and stock options,
but, given the choice, the majority of workers prefer to receive
cash, Minguela said. All permanent employees have stock options.
In the lively neighbourhood of La Latina, Andres Burdett and
Jamie Dick-Cleland - who founded language-learning start-up
uSpeak - enthuse about Madrid becoming a start-up centre and the
opportunity they have to offer cheap English language tuition
to Spain's unemployed as the government makes cuts in education.
uSpeak, which will offer personalised mobile language
learning when it launches officially in October, settled in the
capital following Startupbootcamp Madrid in 2011 and is housed
alongside several foreign start-ups.
The firm is promising to teach Spaniards initially for free,
and then for a low price, i m proving their job prospects in a
country where English is less widely spoken than in many other
Western European countries.
"There's something going on...people are ready for change,"
said Dick-Cleland.