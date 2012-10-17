Spanish unions mulling general strike against austerity

MADRID Oct 17 Spanish unions are considering
launching a general strike against austerity measures on Nov.
14, union sources said, eight months after the last walk-out and
coinciding with strike action in neighbouring Portugal.
Workers in both Spain and Portugal are suffering wage cuts
and tax hikes as part of government programmes designed to keep
the countries' finances under control.
Spain, which is also battling 25 percent unemployment, is
soon expected to request a euro zone credit line to help cut its
borrowing costs.
The country's two largest unions - Comisiones Obreras (CCOO)
and Union General de Trabajadores (UGT) - will make a definitive
decision on the general strike on Friday, union sources said.
Portugal's biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, announced plans
earlier this month to hold strike action on the same day.