UPDATE 1-Train maker, telecoms towers business join Spanish IPO rush

(Adds details, background)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, April 23 Train manufacturer Talgo and
telecoms towers business Cellnex on Thursday released details
for May stock market listings, the latest Spanish companies
rushing to take advantage of favourable market conditions for
initial public offerings (IPOs).
Spain ranked second worldwide in value of IPOs in the first
quarter of this year, second only to China, an EY survey showed.
Spanish airports group Aena listed in February in
Europe's largest IPO since commodities giant Glencore.
The country is emerging from a six-year economic downturn to
become one of the fastest growing economies in the euro zone.
Many companies such as diet products retailer Naturhouse, which
priced its IPO on Wednesday, are pushing through flotations
delayed due to less favourable market conditions last year.
Shareholders of Talgo, a Madrid-based train manufacturer
founded in 1942, aim to raise up to 708 million euros ($765
million) in its IPO, the prospectus said.
The initial price range for Talgo, which was awarded a
tender to provide six high-speed trains for Saudi Arabia's
railway operator in March, is between 9 and 11.5 euros per
share, valuing the company at up to 1.6 billion euros.
Talgo will list 45 percent of its capital plus an additional
10 percent over-allotment option, according to its prospectus.
Santander, JPMorgan and Nomura will act as joint global
co-ordinators of the operation.
The prospectus for the telecom towers business of cash-rich
toll road operator Abertis valued Cellnex at up to 3.2
billion euros with an initial price range of between 12 and 14
euros per share.
The operation could raise up to 2 billion euros through the
sale of up to 60.5 percent of the capital, including an
over-allotment option, as part of a plan to allow Abertis to
expand its toll roads business and return cash to shareholders.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Caixabank will act as
global co-ordinators of the Cellnex IPO.
Both operations will set their final prices on May 5 with a
May 7 start of trade of the new shares for both companies.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Hetz and Carlos Ruano; Editing
by Paul Day and Mark Potter)