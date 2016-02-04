版本:
General alarm raised in Madrid airport after threat on Saudi flight-Aena Twitter

MADRID Feb 4 Spanish airport operator Aena said on its Twitter account on Thursday that a general alarm had been raised at the international airport Barajas in Madrid after an undefined threat on a flight bound for Riyahd, Saudi Arabia.

The flight SVA 226 is still on the ground at the airport, Aena said.

Passengers have been evacuated from the plane, national radio reported.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)

