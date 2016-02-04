General alarm raised in Madrid airport after threat on Saudi flight-Aena Twitter

MADRID Feb 4 Spanish airport operator Aena said on its Twitter account on Thursday that a general alarm had been raised at the international airport Barajas in Madrid after an undefined threat on a flight bound for Riyahd, Saudi Arabia.

The flight SVA 226 is still on the ground at the airport, Aena said.

Passengers have been evacuated from the plane, national radio reported.

