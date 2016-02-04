General alarm raised in Madrid airport after threat on Saudi flight-Aena Twitter

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
MADRID Feb 4 Spanish airport operator Aena said on its Twitter account on Thursday that a general alarm had been raised at the international airport Barajas in Madrid after an undefined threat on a flight bound for Riyahd, Saudi Arabia.
The flight SVA 226 is still on the ground at the airport, Aena said.
Passengers have been evacuated from the plane, national radio reported.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.