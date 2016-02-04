Spain's Aena downgrades alarm to local from general, passengers evacuated

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
MADRID Feb 4 An alarm raised at Spanish international airport Barajas after a bomb threat on a flight bound for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was lowered to local from general, Spanish airport operator Aena said on Thursday.
The alarm does not affect any other flight in and out of the airport, Aena said.
All passengers and crew have been evacuated from the plane, which has been isolated at the airport, the operator added.
Flight SVA 226 returned to Barajas airport after an alert was raised over a bomb threat, the Interior Minister Jose Fernandez Diaz said.
Aena later clarified the plane never took off.
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.