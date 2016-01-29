Spain looks beyond record visitor numbers to boost tourist spend

* Low-cost Magaluf undergoes 187 mln euro revamp
* Record numbers of tourists, but looking for better quality
* Sector is vital for Spain's economy
By Sonya Dowsett
MAGALUF, Spain, Jan 29 Set back from the white
sand beach which first attracted tourists to Magaluf in the
1960s, a smart new development is rising - part of the Mallorcan
resort's plan to transform itself from an alchohol-fuelled
fleshpot awash with young Britons to a high-end holiday
destination for families and couples.
Old buildings are being torn down and pedestrian streets
laid in one project which forms part of a 187 million euro ($204
million) turnaround campaign.
Magaluf's vision shows how Spain's tourist industry is
looking beyond record visitor numbers and aiming to boost
spending per head in a sector that accounts for 11 percent of
Spain's economic output and employs two million people.
That means improving the quality and offering a wider range
of activities than just drinking and soaking up the sun.
"A tourism model based on sun and sand and competing on the
lowest price is all very well, but it's not sustainable in the
long term," said Ricard Santoma, dean of Barcelona-based Sant
Ignasi School of Tourism and Hospitality Management.
"The challenge is to attract tourists who want to spend a
little more."
The success of the sector is vital for Spain to ensure its
economy can grow again this year and further shrink a 20.9
percent unemployment rate at a time of political instability.
The country has yet to appoint a prime minister after
inconclusive elections more than one month ago.
More foreigners visited Spain than ever before in 2015,
official figures showed on Friday, as militant violence in
countries such Egypt and Tunisia encouraged European
holidaymakers to seek sun nearer to home.
The country hosted over 68 million international tourists
last year, its third consecutive year of record-beating numbers.
Spain's popularity as a holiday destination looks set to
continue, with 2016 bookings to Spain by Britons up more than a
third at the end of December, according to the Association of
British Travel Agents. The British are the most numerous
tourists to Spain by nationality.
However, data on how much tourists are spending is muddled.
Government statistics show spending per tourist rose 2.4 percent
from January to September, the latest data available, while
industry association Exceltur calculated a 1 percent fall in
spend per head in 2015, the 15th year in a row of declines.
TWITTER-THEMED HOTELS
The sluggish rate of spending despite the record visitor
numbers has unsettled hotel owners and local administrations and
analysts say Spain must develop destinations and broaden the
season to drive growth in the industry.
Spain started to build hotels on its Mediterranean beaches
in the 1950s for sun-starved northern Europeans and has since
become the third most visited country in the world with the
highest tourist revenues in Europe, according to government
calculations.
Tourist authorities have long sought to promote Spanish
attractions and culture beyond the beach, such as the historic
cities of Sevilla and Granada or the museums and galleries of
Madrid.
But increasingly sophisticated travellers of all stripes are
becoming more demanding, said Mark Hoddinott, Executive Vice
President of Real Estate at Spanish hotel group Melia Hotels
International which is leading Magaluf's overhaul.
"You've got to regenerate to compete with Orlando, Dubai and
all the new destinations opening up," he says. "People are no
longer just coming for sun and sea, they want something more."
In Magaluf, Melia upgraded tired 3-star 1970s hotel blocks,
home to 'all-inclusive' deals, to accommodation ranging from
5-star luxury to a Twitter-themed hotel where guests send
hashtagged requests for their minibars to be restocked.
Amusement park designers from Orlando upgraded the Katmandu
theme park in the resort, installing an upside down house filled
with illusions like a mirror maze and erecting a five-level
play area with slides and trampolines.
LONGER SEASON, MORE JOBS
A branch of Nikki Beach club opened in 2012 on one end of
the Magaluf bay on the Mediterranean island, where in high
season clients disembark from yachts to sip cocktails on white
upholstered beach recliners.
Hotel rates at Melia's adjoining five star Me hotel,
formerly a three star, have gone from 70 to 80 euros a night to
about 200 euros, rising to more than 300 euros in peak season.
The private and public sector in Mallorca also want to
lengthen the season beyond the peak months of June to August.
"We have to try to extend the season because this means
higher employment," says Alfonso Rodriguez, mayor of Calvia, the
municipality which contains Magaluf.
The council wants to encourage business conferences, art
festivals, sports training and other events that are not tied to
the summer months.
As well as earmarking 4 million euros this year for
improvements such as pedestrianising roads, the Calvia council
has toughened up laws on drinking in the streets.
The council has increased the police presence on the streets
and even invited two British policemen to patrol Magaluf's
streets as a week-long pilot scheme last summer.
"Hotel owners, businesses and tour operators have all
noticed the change in Magaluf," said mayor Rodriguez. "It's
going to take us some years to complete the turnaround, but the
process is definitely underway."
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
