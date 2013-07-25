版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 25日 星期四 22:25 BJT

Train involved in Spanish crash built by Bombardier and Talgo-Bombardier

TORONTO, July 25 Canadian train and plane maker Bombardier Inc said on Thursday the train involved in the Spanish rail crash that killed at least 78 people was built by its consortium with Spanish intercity passenger train maker Talgo.

A spokeswoman for Spanish state train company Renfe described the train as an Alvia Series 730, used on the Madrid to Coruna route.
