公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日

Spain's public revenue up 4.2 pct in 2012 -official

MADRID Jan 15 Spain's public revenue, including tax receipts and other income, rose 4.2 percent in 2012, hitting budget target, Miguel Ferre, Secretary of State for the Treasury said on Tuesday at an investors' event.

