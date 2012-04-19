UPDATE 2-EU to back up Spain on YPF case -Spanish official

* Spanish official warns of "contagion" risk
* Seizure of stake has hurt ties between Spain and Argentina
By David Alire Garcia
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, April 19 The European
Union will intervene on Spain's behalf over the Argentine
government's plan to seize a controlling stake in oil company
YPF from Spanish firm Repsol, a senior Spanish
official said on Thursday.
"There are going to be very clear interventions on the part
of the European Union," Spanish trade secretary Jaime
Garcia-Legaz said in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where top trade
officials from the Group of 20 economic powers are meeting.
Garcia-Legaz declined to give details on what steps the
intervention would involve, but added that he expected
colleagues from the G20 to support Madrid, which has threatened
economic retaliation over Argentina's move.
"There will be declarations from the various members of the
representatives of the Group of 20, and I think the message will
be a very clear rejection of this decision," he said, adding
there has been no communication between Buenos Aires and Madrid.
Spain would get support from Mexico and other Latin American
nations, as well as the United States, Garcia-Legaz said, who
also noted that Argentina's move has sparked worries about a new
wave of protectionism that could hurt economic growth.
A senior government source said this week Spain would ask
the EU to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization
against Argentina.
YPF has been under intense pressure from the center-left
government of Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to boost
production, and its share price has plunged due to months of
speculation about a state takeover.
Until recently, YPF had a harmonious relationship with
Fernandez. However, a surging fuel import bill has pushed a
widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of
worsening state finances in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
PROTECTIONIST RISK
Garcia-Legaz said other countries in the region were worried
about a "risk of contagion" following Argentina's move that
could potentially dry up foreign investment.
"The problem is that many international investors might
think that what the Argentine government has done could be
adopted by other Latin American governments in the future, and
that is going to be a factor that dissuades international
investment in Latin America," he said.
Canada was among the nations to voice concern about the risk
of protectionism at the meeting.
"Every time countries around the world erect protectionist
measures, those measures tend to discourage investment,"
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast told Reuters. "Protectionism is
toxic to the global economic recovery. The new stimulus has to
be deeper, freer and more open trade."
New Zealand's trade minister Tim Groser told Reuters that if
countries wanted to attract money and boost employment,
businesses needed to be able to plan for the future.
"Jobs require investment, you don't get a new job without
investment associated with it," he said. "And if people want to
put up their money they want to be sure that there's a stable
framework around them for a number of years."