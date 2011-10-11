Fitch cuts 6 Spanish banks after sovereign downgrade

NEW YORK Oct 11 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut the ratings of six major Spanish banks, following its decision to downgrade the country by two notches to AA-minus last week.

Fitch's move came just a few minutes after Standard & Poor's announced the downgrade of 10 Spanish banks. For details, see [ID:nWNA0552].

"In Fitch's view, banks should generally not be rated higher than the home country in which they are domiciled," the agency said in a statement.

The banks downgraded were:

- Banco Santander (SAN.MC) to AA-minus from AA

- Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto) BTO.MC to AA-minus from AA

- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) (BBVA.MC) to A-plus from AA-minus

- CaixaBank to A from A-plus

- Banco Popular Espanol (Popular) to BBB-plus from A-minus

- Banco de Sabadell (Sabadell) (SABE.MC) to BBB-plus from A-minus

Popular's long-term rating has been placed on "Rating Watch Negative" following the announcement that it will acquire Banco Pastor, a small regional bank based in Galicia, Fitch said.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)