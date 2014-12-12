版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 14:17 BJT

BRIEF-Spain's Repsol finalising 4 bln euro bid for Talisman-newspaper

Dec 12 Spain's Repsol

* Is finalising an around 4 billion euro bid for Canada's Talisman - newspaper Expansion

* Citing financial sources, Expansion says bid could be around C$6 per share, that is C$6.0 billion (4.20 billion euros)

* For background Further company coverage: (1 euro = 1.4300 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐