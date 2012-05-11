UPDATE 1-Macquarie, Credit Suisse cut targets on Spanish banks

* Macquarie says new reforms could drive short-term relief
* Says concerns remain on credit exposure of sectors outside
real estate
May 11 Credit Suisse and Macquarie Equities
Research cut their targets on Spanish banks ahead of government
measures aimed at reforming the sector.
At its weekly cabinet meeting the Spanish government is
expected to announce new requirements for the banks to set aside
a further 35 billion euros ($45 billion) to cover loans in their
real estate portfolios.
Macquarie said that though an announcement could drive some
short-term relief, it does not see it altering the negative
fundamentals.
Spain's banks were hit by billions of euros of losses after
the bursting of a decade-long property bubble in 2008 and
concerns about them have added to fears of a new euro zone debt
crisis.
"A comprehensive bad-bank plan may be positive for the
sector in the longer-term, but shareholders would face upfront
dilution and question marks would remain on the sovereign
position," the brokerage said in a note to clients.
However, it expects the actual outcome to be a less
comprehensive one involving requirements for further
provisioning. "Questions will remain over institutions' ability
to raise the required provisions," it said.
While Spanish policy makers focus on construction and
developer exposure, concerns remain on the other 81 percent of
total credit exposure that is not within the commercial real
estate definition, it added.
Macquarie sees Popular being most negatively
impacted by the speculated new rules.
It considers BBVA and Santander to be
look better placed but prefers BBVA for a stronger capital
position.
Credit Suisse too cut its price targets on Popular and Banco
Sabadell on their heavy exposure to increased real
estate provisioning requirements and higher non-property
impairments.