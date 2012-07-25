RLPC-Spain's lottery seeks 6bln euro loan for government fund

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
LONDON, July 25 Spain's national lottery has asked international banks for proposals on a 6 billion euro ($7.25 billion) syndicated loan to finance its contribution to an 18 billion euro government fund that will ease Spain's cash-strapped regions' finances, bankers said.
The 18 billion euro fund was announced by the Spanish government in mid July as Spain's regions struggled to manage their finances. The rest of the fund will be provided by the Spanish Treasury.
"The national lottery is trying to raise money for the regions," a senior banker said.
Spain's regions are facing a funding crisis with billions of euros of maturing debt falling due as they remain shut out of the international capital markets and Spain teeters on the brink of an international bailout.
* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing
TORONTO, March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as a decline in print advertising outweighed growth in its digital businesses.