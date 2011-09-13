UPDATE 1-Spansion slashes Q3 rev outlook

(Follows alerts)

* Cuts rev view to $250-$270 mln from $285-$325 mln

* Cites softness in wireless, consumer markets

Sept 13 Flash memory provider Spansion Inc slashed its third-quarter revenue outlook citing softness in the wireless and consumer markets.

The company cut its outlook to $250-$270 million from its earlier view of $285-$325 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $306.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The majority of the reduction is from the company's wireless products, which have experienced an unexpected decline in demand and pricing, Spansion said in a statement.

Spansion, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, was once the global leader in a type of flash memory called NOR, which is used for storing code that runs devices.

Shares of the company closed at $13.67 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)