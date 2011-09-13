UPDATE 1-Spansion slashes Q3 rev outlook

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
(Follows alerts)
* Cuts rev view to $250-$270 mln from $285-$325 mln
* Cites softness in wireless, consumer markets
Sept 13 Flash memory provider Spansion Inc slashed its third-quarter revenue outlook citing softness in the wireless and consumer markets.
The company cut its outlook to $250-$270 million from its earlier view of $285-$325 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $306.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The majority of the reduction is from the company's wireless products, which have experienced an unexpected decline in demand and pricing, Spansion said in a statement.
Spansion, which emerged from bankruptcy last year, was once the global leader in a type of flash memory called NOR, which is used for storing code that runs devices.
Shares of the company closed at $13.67 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction