UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Spark partners with Netflix

WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand
telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was
partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in
an arrangement that was the first of its kind.
Spark's broadband customers would receive a year of
Netflix's standard plan at no extra cost, the first time the
video service had been bundled with broadband in New Zealand,
Spark said in a statement to the stock exchange.
The deal comes at a time when New Zealand telecommunications
providers are shifting towards becoming media providers.
The arrangement with Netflix "is also consistent with our
shift towards becoming a digital services provider, rather than
just a traditional telco," said Simon Moutter, Spark's chief
executive.
On Thursday New Zealand's competition regulator ruled
against pay-TV provider Sky Television's purchase of
Vodafone's New Zealand unit.
Spark had vociferously opposed the deal, gaining a temporary
stay in a New Zealand court if the regulator had ruled in favour
of the transaction, arguing that it would create a monopoly on
premium sport content.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Jason Neely)