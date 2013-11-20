版本:
2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Spark Networks prices secondary public offering of common stock

Nov 20 Spark Networks Inc : * R) announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock * Pricing of public offering by selling stockholders, of 4.1 million shares at

a public offering price of $6.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
