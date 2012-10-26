版本:
BRIEF-Moody's puts Spar Nord Bank on review for downgrade

Oct 26 Spar Nord Bank A/S : * Moody's places Spar Nord Bank on review for downgrade following merger

announcement (Denmark) * Rpt-moody's places spar nord bank on review for downgrade following merger

announcement (denmark)

