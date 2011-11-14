版本:
UPDATE 1-Spartan Oil raises exit production outlook, shares up

Nov 14 Spartan Oil Corp raised its 2011 exit production forecast and capital budget program, sending the Canadian oil and gas explorer's shares up 7 percent.

The company now sees year-end exit production at 1,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from its previous forecast of 1,050 boepd.

The company raised its 2011 capital expenditure to C$41.3 million from C$33.6 million to drill more wells in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The budget program will be funded through cash flow and the company's credit facility, which was recently increased to C$25 million, Spartan said in a statement.

The company started operations on June 1, 2011, after the completion of a plan of arrangement among Spartan Exploration Ltd, Penn West Petroleum Ltd and Spartan Oil.

Shares of the company were trading up at C$3.00 on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

