UPDATE 1-Spartan Oil raises 2012 capex, production estimates

April 4 Spartan Oil Corp raised its
2012 spending and production forecast as the oil producer plans
to drill more wells at its Cardium light oil project at
Keystone, Alberta.
The oil and gas company increased its capital budget for
this year to C$127 million from the C$80.2 million it had
estimated earlier.
As part of the revised budget, the company will drill up to
49 Cardium horizontal wells during 2012, it said in a statement.
Spartan now expects average production for this year to be
in the range of 2,600-2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d), up from its previous estimate of 2,000-2,200 boe/d.
It also raised its exit production forecast for the year to
4,300-4,500 boe/d from 2,600-2,800 boe/d.
Spartan expects a 2012 cash flow of between C$47 million and
C$50 million.
The company said it plans to finance its revised budget
entirely from cash on hand and internal cash flow, and exit the
year with no debt.
Shares of Spartan Oil closed at C$3.79 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.