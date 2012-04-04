UPDATE 1-Spartan Oil raises 2012 capex, production estimates

April 4 Spartan Oil Corp raised its 2012 spending and production forecast as the oil producer plans to drill more wells at its Cardium light oil project at Keystone, Alberta.

The oil and gas company increased its capital budget for this year to C$127 million from the C$80.2 million it had estimated earlier.

As part of the revised budget, the company will drill up to 49 Cardium horizontal wells during 2012, it said in a statement.

Spartan now expects average production for this year to be in the range of 2,600-2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), up from its previous estimate of 2,000-2,200 boe/d.

It also raised its exit production forecast for the year to 4,300-4,500 boe/d from 2,600-2,800 boe/d.

Spartan expects a 2012 cash flow of between C$47 million and C$50 million.

The company said it plans to finance its revised budget entirely from cash on hand and internal cash flow, and exit the year with no debt.

Shares of Spartan Oil closed at C$3.79 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.