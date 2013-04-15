版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-SPDR Gold Trust hits highest ever daily volume

NEW YORK, April 15 SPDR Gold Trust : * Hits highest ever daily volume, more than 79.19 million shares traded
