UPDATE 1-Spectra Algonquin Gas unit has outage at Chaplin, Conn., station

NEW YORK, June 10 Spectra Energy unit
Algonquin Gas Transmission on Monday said it experienced an
unplanned outage at its Chaplin, Connecticut, natural gas
compressor station and repair efforts to restore the station to
full capacity were underway.
In a website posting, the company said as a result of the
outage, Algonquin was experiencing a capacity reduction of an
additional 50,000 dekatherms per day (50 million cubic feet per
day) through and downstream of its Cromwell, Connecticut
compressor station.
Due to the outage and ongoing work at the Cromwell station
the company said it estimates that capacity through Cromwell had
been reduced to approximately 350,000 dekatherms per day.
The 1,120-mile Algonquin Gas Transmission system has the
capacity to carry 2.44 billion cubic feet per day of gas
throughout New England.
It is 100 percent owned and operated by Spectra Energy
Transmission.