Spectra completes Bobcat Louisiana natgas storage site work

NEW YORK Aug 5 Spectra Energy Corp on
Monday said it had completed planned work at the Bobcat salt
cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana ahead of
schedule.
In a prior website posting, the company had said it expected
three separate outages this summer to restrict some injections
or withdrawals from the facility in St. Landry Parish,
Louisiana.
A company spokeswoman said previously the work was related
to an expansion at the site. The expansion is expected to
increase working gas capacity at the site to 46 billion cubic
feet from 14 bcf.
The Bobcat site interconnects with Spectra's Texas Eastern
natural gas pipeline system and four other pipeline systems,
according to the company's website.
Shares of Spectra were down 0.3 percent at $35.87 in morning
trading.