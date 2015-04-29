UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy says cutting 170 jobs in western Canada

(Adds confirmation from Spectra, quotes)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Pipeline company
Spectra Energy Corp is cutting 170 jobs as it
consolidates positions at its Calgary and Vancouver offices in
western Canada, the company said on Wednesday.
Gary Weilinger, vice-president of external affairs, said
abut 85 contractors and 85 employees would be let go. There will
be no cuts in field positions.
In total, Spectra has around 1,200 employees in western
Canada. The pipeline and midstream company focuses on gathering,
processing and transporting natural gas and liquids across North
America.
Weilinger said the job cuts were not related to weak global
oil prices, which more than halved between June 2014 and January
this year, and pipeline volumes remained strong.
"We have got a number of office and support functions around
western Canada that operate parallel to others and we are
consolidating some of those functions," he said.
Some of the affected employees will leave Spectra on
Wednesday. Others will leave by the end of the year, and a third
group will be offered relocation packages to Spectra offices
elsewhere, Weilinger said.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andre Grenon)