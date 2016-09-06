UPDATE 7-Enbridge buying Spectra in $28 bln deal

* Spectra shareholders to get 0.984 shares of merged company
* Enbridge CEO Al Monaco to lead company
* Deal's enterprise value $127 billion
* Spectra shares up more than 10 pct, Enbridge up 4 pct
(Adds graphic link)
By Richa Naidu and Sweta Singh
Sept 6 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on
Tuesday it would buy Spectra Energy Corp of Houston in an
all-stock deal valued at about $28 billion (C$37 billion) to
create the largest North American energy infrastructure company.
The takeover, the most significant energy deal since oil and
natural gas prices crashed in mid-2014, highlights how pipeline
companies are under pressure to merge as they grapple with
overcapacity and sliding tariffs that have slowed dividend
growth and unnerved investors.
Enbridge's biggest-ever deal will consolidate its leading
position next to U.S. transport giants Kinder Morgan Inc
and Plains All American Pipeline LP, which have seen
their stock prices sink over the last two years as oil and gas
producers slash spending on new wells.
Enbridge's pipelines mainly send Canadian oil sands to
refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, while Spectra's network ships
natural gas to the U.S. East Coast.
The deal has no serious antitrust problems as the companies'
networks have "limited overlap," said Bruce McDonald, an
antitrust expert with Jones Day law firm.
The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not
comment.
Spectra shares leapt 13 percent to $40.89, their biggest
jump in more than three years. Despite having risen some 50
percent since January on a partial recovery in oil and gas
prices, Spectra's shares are still down 16 percent from a high
of $43 hit in July 2014.
Enbridge's U.S.-listed shares rose 4.3 percent to
$42.77 and its Toronto-listed shares bounced.
Under the terms of the deal, Spectra shareholders will get
0.984 shares of the combined company for each share held. This
is equal to $40.33 per share, representing a premium of about
11.5 percent to Spectra's closing price on Friday.
That premium was small compared to the 32.4-percent premium
Energy Transfer offered for Williams Companies Inc
in a 2015 deal that ultimately failed.
The Enbridge-Spectra deal has an enterprise value of $127
billion, the companies said. Enbridge will issue about 694
million new shares and take on about $22 billion of Spectra
debt. Enbridge also said it planned to divest about $2 billion
of non-core assets over the next year.
Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco will lead the combined
company, which will be headquartered in Calgary. Greg Ebel,
Spectra's CEO, will be non-executive chairman.
"Over the last two years, we've been focused on identifying
opportunities that would extend and diversify our asset base and
sources of growth beyond 2019," Monaco said in a statement.
After the close of the deal, Enbridge shareholders will own
about 57 percent of the combined company, which is expected to
deliver annual savings of C$540 million, most of which are
expected to be achieved in late 2018.
MORE DEALS
Despite lots of talk about an M&A wave, only a handful of
energy acquisitions have happened since oil and gas prices
entered their worst slump in a generation as buyers and sellers
have been unable to agree on prices.
But now more deals are starting to get done.
On Tuesday, EOG Resources Inc, a leading U.S. shale
oil producer, said it would buy privately held Yates Petroleum
Corp, which has assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas and
New Mexico, for $2.5 billion.
TransCanada Corp, Canada's second-largest pipeline
operator, completed its $10.2 billion takeover of Columbia
Pipeline Group in July.
Enbridge bought a minority stake in the Bakken Pipeline last
month. It also won an auction for a stake in EnBW's
Hohe See, a European offshore wind power project, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) and RBC Capital Markets
were Enbridge's financial advisers, while Sullivan & Cromwell
LLP and McCarthy Tétrault LLP were its legal advisers.
BMO Capital Markets and Citi were Spectra Energy's financial
advisers and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Goodmans LLP its
legal advisers. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP advised
Spectra on tax issues. The deal is slated to close in early
2017.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu, Sruthi Shankar and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru, Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Diane Bartz in
Washington; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by
Terry Wade and Nick Zieminski)