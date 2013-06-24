Spectra Energy says it restarted Express-Platte oil line Saturday

NEW YORK, June 24 Spectra Energy said
Monday it shut its 280,000 barrel per day (bpd) Express-Platte
pipeline system at the end of last week due to communication
problems caused by heavy flooding in Alberta, but restarted the
lines over the weekend.
Spectra spokesman Phil West said the 280,000 bpd Express
line, which carries Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta to
Casper, Wyoming was down for slightly less time than the 164,000
bpd Platte line that continues to Wood River, Illinois.
Having shut on Friday both lines were restarted between late
afternoon and early evening on Saturday, West said, adding no
further disruption to the lines was expected from the Alberta
flooding.