Spectra Express pipeline volumes dip on Gibson terminal repair work

| CALGARY, Alberta, July 9
CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 Spectra Energy Corp's
280,000-barrel-per-day Express pipeline cannot pull crude
oil from Gibson Energy Inc's Hardisty, Alberta
terminal, where a booster pump is being repaired, a spokesman
for Spectra said on Thursday.
Work expected to be completed on July 21, he added.
Gibson Energy did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, but a shipper notice sent out last week and seen by
Reuters said all affected shippers should contact the Express
pipeline scheduler for alternate solutions.
It is unknown how many barrels per day the Gibson terminal
puts on the Express pipeline, which runs from Hardisty to
Casper, Wyoming, and carries a variety of light, medium and
heavy crudes.
One trader in Calgary said the overall market impact
appeared to be limited so far.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery
last traded at 50 cents per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers,
having settled at 40 cents per barrel below on Wednesday.
Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for August delivery
traded at $12.95 per barrel below WTI, widening from $12.65 per
barrel below the previous day.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Jarrett
Renshaw in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)