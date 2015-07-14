Canada regulator orders Spectra Energy to clean up practices

| CALGARY, July 14
CALGARY, July 14 Canada's national energy
regulator has ordered Spectra Energy Corp to correct a
series of "management system failures" following more than two
dozen safety and security incidents at its Canadian plants and
facilities since 2014.
The National Energy Board (NEB) issued a safety order to the
Houston-based pipeline and midstream company on Tuesday,
outlining several concerns and asking management to fix the
problems at its Westcoast Energy processing plants in western
Canada.
The Board has issued C$122,300 in fines to Spectra Energy
Corp since the beginning of 2015, and a spokesman for the
regulator said more sanctions could follow if the company is
unable to abide by the order.
"The Board expects Westcoast to address safety concerns on a
systemic basis, throughout all its gas processing plants and
facilities," said the safety order sent to Mark Fiedorek, the
president of Spectra Energy Transmission West. "Based on recent
violations described below, the Board is not confident safety
concerns are being addressed in this manner."
The order, signed by the regulator's secretary, Sheri Young,
said that Spectra Energy Corp had violated regulations for
processing plants 27 times since April 2014. The infractions
related to issues such as inadequate inspection and testing of
material handling equipment.
The company said in a statement that it was committed to
taking appropriate steps to improve all safety and environmental
protection-related practices.
"This includes providing the NEB with the information it has
requested and demonstrating that a systematic approach to
management systems has been implemented," said the statement.
The regulator said it was also investigating Spectra over a
June 26 incident involving a spill at a terminal in Hardisty,
Alberta on its Express pipeline.
Board spokesman Darin Barter said the company can expect to
see more inspections from the regulator in the future.
"The safety order is a guarantee that we'll see progress,"
he said.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Christian Plumb)