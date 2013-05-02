BRIEF-Spectra Energy to drop down 50 pct of Express-Platte Pipeline system to Spectra Energy Partners

May 2 Spectra Energy Corp : * To drop down 50 percent of the express-platte pipeline system to Spectra

Energy Partners * Says deal for about $555 million in cash * Deal also includes about $139 million in newly issued partnership units, and

about $129 million of acquired express-platte system debt * Says terms of the transaction were unanimously approved by Spectra energy's

* Says terms of the transaction were unanimously approved by Spectra energy's board of directors