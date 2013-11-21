BRIEF-Union Gas announces transportation open season

Nov 21 Union Gas Limited:
* Union gas announces transportation open season
* Union gas says holding a binding open season for incremental
firm capacity of
up to 1,000,000 gj/d beginning in 2016 along transportation
paths
* Union gas says binding open season is for transportation
paths including Dawn
to Parkway, Dawn to Kirkwall and Kirkwall to Parkway
* Union gas says binding open season for transportation paths
runs from
November 21, 2013, through January 22, 2014
