UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy forecasts market-topping 2012 profit

* Sees FY 12 EPS $1.90 vs est. $1.86
* Sees investment of about $1.3 billion in expansion in 2012
Dec 7 Spectra Energy Corp forecast
2012 earnings above Wall Street estimates as the natural gas
pipeline operator continues to benefit from the high need for
infrastructure in U.S oil and gas producing regions.
The Houston-based company set a target of $1.90 per share in
earnings for the next fiscal year, while analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting earnings of $1.86.
"We continue to see capital investment opportunities in the
$1 billion-plus range per year for the foreseeable future,"
Chief Executive Greg Ebel said in a statement.
The company said it expects earnings growth from DCP
Midstream, its joint venture with ConocoPhillips.
Shares of Spectra Energy, valued at about $19.28 billion,
were trading almost flat at $29.51 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained almost 18 percent in
value this year.