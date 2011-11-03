UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy posts higher Q3 profit

* Q3 ongoing net income rises 23 pct

* Expects to exceed FY11 EPS of $1.65

Nov 3 Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy posted a higher third-quarter profit helped by higher commodity prices and expansion projects in the U.S northeast and Canada's British Columbia, and said it expects to exceed its full-year outlook.

The Houston-based company said it expect to exceed its earnings target of $1.65 for the year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.81 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it increased its annual dividend by 8 cents last week buoyed by confidence in its growth for next year.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $247 million, or 38 cents per share, from $201 million, 31 cents per share, a year ago.

Operating revenues rose 10 percent to $1.12 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $28.69 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)