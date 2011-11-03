UPDATE 1-Spectra Energy posts higher Q3 profit

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 ongoing net income rises 23 pct
* Expects to exceed FY11 EPS of $1.65
Nov 3 Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra Energy posted a higher third-quarter profit helped by higher commodity prices and expansion projects in the U.S northeast and Canada's British Columbia, and said it expects to exceed its full-year outlook.
The Houston-based company said it expect to exceed its earnings target of $1.65 for the year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.81 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it increased its annual dividend by 8 cents last week buoyed by confidence in its growth for next year.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $247 million, or 38 cents per share, from $201 million, 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Operating revenues rose 10 percent to $1.12 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $28.69 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.