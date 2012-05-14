UPDATE 2-Spectra Energy to invest up to $6 bln in British Columbia

* To spend $4-$6 bln after 2015
* $1.5 bln investment under way
* Aims at export to Asia
* To build two new processing facilities
May 14 Natural gas pipeline operator Spectra
Energy Corp will spend $4 billion to $6 billion in
British Columbia after 2015 to build projects that could include
large pipelines connecting the Canadian province with
energy-hungry Asian markets.
Production from North American shale fields have resulted in
an oversupply of natural gas, prompting Companies such Dominion
Resources Inc, Sempra Energy, Southern Co
and Cheniere Energy Inc to look at exports.
"As the industry continues to develop natural gas supplies
in British Columbia to meet our domestic energy needs, we're
also looking farther afield to Asia where they are looking for
increased supplies of natural gas," said Doug Bloom, president
of Spectra Energy's Western Canadian Operations.
Spectra is spending $1.5 billion in projects in British
Columbia to meet energy needs in North America.
The company is building two new processing facilities and is
looking at expanding its natural gas transmission system in the
province, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the company, valued at $19.72 billion, closed at
$29.57 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock has
fallen about 8 percent in the last two months.