UPDATE 2-Philips to buy medical device maker Spectranetics for 1.9 bln euros

(Adds analyst comment, share movement)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company
Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp
, a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9
billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its
image-guided therapy business.
Spectranetics uses techniques including lasers and tiny
drug-covered balloons to clean the insides of veins and arteries
that have become clogged due to heart disease.
Philips will pay Spectranetics shareholders $38.50 per
share, a 27 percent premium to their closing price on June 27.
Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten has transformed the
former conglomerate into a focused maker of healthcare equipment
over the past five years, spinning off its lighting division
and selling most of its remaining consumer products
business.
Philips said Spectranetics, which expects sales of around
$300 million this year, will continue to grow revenues at
double-digit rates and will begin adding to Philips' earnings in
2018.
The deal strengthens Philips' position in heart disease
therapy following its acquisition of vascular imaging company
Volcano in early 2015, van Houten told reporters.
After the acquisition "we will have quite a nice lineup of
devices for both heart, coronary, peripheral, vascular
therapies," he said. "In combination with our image-guided
systems which enable doctors to see inside the body and use
these tools, we have a very compelling market position."
Philips shares dipped 1.35 percent to 32.1 euros in morning
trading in Amsterdam. Analysts from Berenburg, which rates the
shares 'Hold', said the acquisition was a good strategic fit but
would not increase Philips' return on invested capital for five
years.
"In our view, this is a nice technology-rich company and
adds scale and breadth to Philips’ existing portfolio of
mechanical atherectomy and intravascular ultrasound – but
clearly this is a punchy price to pay," they said in a note.
Separately on Wednesday, Philips announced a new 1.5 billion
euro share buyback program that will begin in the third quarter
and run for two years.
CEO van Houten denied that the company had acted under
pressure from activist U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC, which
has recently acquired a stake in Philips below the three percent
threshold that would require disclosure under Dutch securities
law.
Van Houten said he has not had any communication with Third
Point.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Adrian Croft)