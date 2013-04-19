Spectris sees full-year revenue growth below forecast

April 19 British electrical engineering company
Spectris Plc's first-quarter sales fell 8 percent and
the company said it expects revenue growth in 2013 to be below
its previous forecast.
Weak customer confidence across all its major regions led to
a deferral of orders and shipment delays, the company said in an
interim statement.
On a like-for-like basis, Asia Pacific sales fell 15
percent, while sales in North America dropped 10 percent and
Europe declined 6 percent.
Spectris added that its opportunity pipeline remained strong
and that there was no reason to believe that the deferred orders
would be cancelled.
The company, which makes testing and control equipment for
industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and
transportation, said it has taken steps to cut about 10 million
pounds in costs in 2013.
Spectris' shares closed at 2225 pence on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 2.6 billion
pounds. The stock has risen about 6 percent since the beginning
of the year.