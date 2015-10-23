Spectrum says U.S. FDA declines to approve Evomela for injection

Oct 23 Biotechnology company Spectrum
Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration declined to approve its Evomela injection to
treat patients with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer
that arises from plasma cells found in bone marrow.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals said it received a complete
response letter, which the FDA sends to let a drug developer
know a marketing application will not be approved in its present
form.
The FDA did not identify any clinical deficiency in its
application, the company said.
"We remain committed to bringing EVOMELA to the market for
patients and plan to work closely with the FDA," Chief Executive
Rajesh Shrotriya said in a statement.
Spectrum, which acquires, develops and commercializes
late-stage clinical and commercial drug compounds, gained
development and commercialization rights to Evomela from Ligand
Pharmaceuticals in March 2013. It filed a marketing
application for the drug in December 2014.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)