UPDATE 1-Spectrum Pharma says U.S. FDA rejects its bladder cancer drug

Nov 18 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
rejected the drugmaker's bladder cancer treatment, apaziquone.
The company said it was considering a new smaller study for
the drug, that would replace an ongoing late-stage study, in
which patient enrollment has been stopped. (bit.ly/2g380hh)
Apaziquone is being developed to treat non-muscle invasive
bladder cancer, also known as early bladder cancer, which
accounts for about 80 percent of all bladder cancers.
In September, an advisory committee to the FDA unanimously
voted against Spectrum's drug candidate, saying it was not
effective in delaying the time it takes for the disease to
recur. Spectrum's shares have fallen 22 percent since then, up
to Thursday's close.
Some 80 percent of patients with bladder cancer experience a
recurrence of the disease within five years, many within two
years.
Most bladder cancers are treated with surgery, either alone
or with other treatments. Surgery can often remove early stage
bladder tumors, but new tumors frequently form in other parts of
the bladder.
Henderson, Nevada-based Spectrum, which also develops other
cancer drugs, reported a 16.6 percent rise in third-quarter
revenue on Monday, helped by strong demand for its colon and
blood cancer treatments.
