U.S. says strong broadcaster interest in spectrum auction

WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday said there is strong television broadcaster interest in an upcoming spectrum auction, announcing an initial target of clearing 126 MHz of spectrum.

The figure is at the high end of the government's previously announced range. The auction is aimed at repurposing low-frequency spectrum relinquished by television broadcasters to wireless companies and other bidders that are seeking new airwaves to build and improve wireless networks.

The so-called "broadcast incentive" auction is considered one of the FCC's most complex and ambitious spectrum auctions to date. Analysts have previously forecast that the auction could fetch proceeds in the $15 billion to $45 billion range. (Reporting by David Shepardson)