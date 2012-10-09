版本:
Spectrum Brands to buy Stanley Black & Decker's hardware & home business

Oct 9 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc said it will acquire Stanley Black & Decker Inc's hardware and home improvement business for $1.4 billion in cash.

The deal will add between 75 cents and 80 cents per share to Spectrum's pro forma earnings in 2013, exceeding $1.00 per share in 2014, the company said in a statement.

