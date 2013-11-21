Brief-Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Says FY 2013 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Of $2.98/share

Nov 21 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc :
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Says Fy 2013 Adjusted Non-Gaap
Earnings Of $2.98 Per Share
* Spectrum brands holdings inc Q4 gaap shr loss $0.70; q4
adjusted
shr $0.88; q4 sales $1.14 bln
* Spectrum Brands Holdings q4 shr view $0.87, rev view $1.13
bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Spectrum Brands sees fy 2014 net sales, to increase at or
above the rate
of gdp vs. 2013 net sales
* Spectrum Brands Holdings says expects to reduce term debt by
at least $250 million in fiscal 2014
* Spectrum Brands fy 2014 rev view $4.39 bln --
thomson reuters i/b/e/s
