New Issue-Spectrum Brands Inc adds $200 mln in notes

  Nov 2 Spectrum Brands (SPB.N) on Wednesday
added $200 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $150 million.
 Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER: SPECTRUM BRANDS INC
AMT $200 MLN      COUPON 9.5 PCT      MATURITY   6/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 108.50    FIRST PAY  12/15/2011
MOODY'S B1        YIELD 7.29 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P SINGLE-B      SPREAD 584 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

