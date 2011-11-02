New Issue-Spectrum Brands Inc adds $200 mln in notes

Nov 2 Spectrum Brands (SPB.N) on Wednesday
added $200 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $150 million.
Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER: SPECTRUM BRANDS INC
AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 108.50 FIRST PAY 12/15/2011
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.29 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 584 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS