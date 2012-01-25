UPDATE 1-Spectrum to pay Bayer $25 mln for cancer drug rights

Jan 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it would acquire rights to market cancer drug
Zevalin outside of the United States from German drugmaker Bayer
for 19 million euros ($24.7 million).
Spectrum, which already owns U.S. rights of Zevalin, said
Bayer will get royalties based on a percentage of net sales of
the drug in all territories worldwide except the United States.
In 2010, Spectrum raked in sales of $29 million from
Zevalin.
Zevalin is currently approved in more than 40 countries for
the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Shares of Spectrum were trading almost flat at $15.36 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.