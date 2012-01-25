版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 26日 星期四 00:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Spectrum to pay Bayer $25 mln for cancer drug rights

Jan 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would acquire rights to market cancer drug Zevalin outside of the United States from German drugmaker Bayer for 19 million euros ($24.7 million).

Spectrum, which already owns U.S. rights of Zevalin, said Bayer will get royalties based on a percentage of net sales of the drug in all territories worldwide except the United States.

In 2010, Spectrum raked in sales of $29 million from Zevalin.

Zevalin is currently approved in more than 40 countries for the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Shares of Spectrum were trading almost flat at $15.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

