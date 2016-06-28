Speed skating-Korean Olympic champion Oh killed in motorcycle crash - report

SEOUL, June 28 Former Olympic short track speed skating champion Oh Se-jong has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Seoul, according to local media reports.

The 33-year-old Oh died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car making a U-turn, Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.

Oh was a member of South Korea's gold medal winning 5,000 metres relay team at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. He retired later that year.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Andrew Both)