Speed skating-Korean Olympic champion Oh killed in motorcycle crash - report

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SEOUL, June 28 Former Olympic short track speed skating champion Oh Se-jong has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Seoul, according to local media reports.
The 33-year-old Oh died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car making a U-turn, Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.
Oh was a member of South Korea's gold medal winning 5,000 metres relay team at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. He retired later that year.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.