Australian satellite communications firm buys assets from troubled NewSat

SYDNEY, July 10 Australia-listed satellite
internet company SpeedCast International Ltd bought
land, buildings and equipment from rival NewSat Ltd,
handing the embattled vendor a financial lifeline while
expanding its local footprint.
The companies did not disclose a price, but the sale will
come as a partial relief for NewSat, which went into
receivership in April after a backer withdrew support for a $650
million satellite launch.
In a statement on Friday, Hong Kong-based Speedcast, which
has provided internet services for U.S. and Australian troops in
Afghanistan, said it bought the facilities in the Australian
cities of Adelaide and Perth, as well as customer contracts,
from NewSat's receivers.
The sale did not include a satellite which NewSat was having
built by Lockheed Martin Corp until Europe's COFACE
Lender Group withdrew backing, a spokesman for NewSat's
receiver, McGrathNicol, told Reuters.
Lockheed Martin has since taken control of the unfinished
satellite, which also counted the U.S. Export Import Bank as a
major lender, the spokesman added.
SpeedCast Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Jean Beylier said
the purchase will help his company "expand our presence in the
market, in particular with government and Perth-based customers
to which we can sell additional services globally".
The new assets will improve SpeedCast's offerings throughout
the Asia-Pacific region and let the company sell new services in
the Middle East and Africa, Beylier added.
SpeedCast's Sydney-listed shares rose 1 percent, in line
with the broader market, in mid-session trading. Since its
August initial public offering, SpeedCast shares have risen 39
percent above their issue price while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200
has fallen 1 percent.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)