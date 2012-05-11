YOUR MONEY-Why free photo book offers keep flowing

By Mitch Lipka
May 11 Joan Fee is just the kind of customer the
online photo industry is hoping for when it offers free prints
and photo books. The 55-year-old personal assistant from Morro
Bay, California, saw an email a couple of weeks ago offering a
photo book for just the price of shipping, and she bit.
She uploaded photographs of a friend's bachelorette
wine-tasting event and made a book on Shutterfly as a gift. With
the $20 regular price eliminated and a $7.99 shipping charge, it
seemed worth a try to her. And she was so happy with the results
that she's now planning all sorts of projects. "I would pay full
price if it was for a special occasion," she said. "Otherwise,
I'd wait for a discount because I'd probably make several."
In the uber-competitive world of photo printing and photo
books, you don't have to wait long for the next deal. Whether it
is 101 free prints or a deeply discounted book, the deals keep
coming, without any signs of abating. You've already missed your
opportunity to grab one of those deals for Mother's Day, but
with graduations and Father's Day next up, and who knows how
many birthdays or other occasions in front of you, there are
plenty more opportunities.
"Promotions are a great way to generate excitement," said
Karl Wiley, general manager of Shutterfly Inc, the
market leader. "In a lot of cases, it's about getting people
over the hump to try this." Shutterfly wants its customers
around for the end of the year, when about half of its revenue
is collected from holiday cards and related gifts.
Among Shutterfly's competitors are Hewlett-Packard Co's
Snapfish service, American Greetings' Webshots,
CVS Caremark Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco
Wholesale Corp, Vistaprint and AdoramaPix.
Another huge player in the market, Eastman Kodak Co's
Kodak Gallery, was sold to Shutterfly as part of the
parent company's bankruptcy, and its customers can move their
photos to that site. Wiley would not discuss specifics of how
much the company loses on the trial offers, and those who run
Snapfish refused to discuss any aspects of the business.
CVS also did not address specifics, but the national
pharmacy chain is increasing its offerings with an eye to
expanding its presence in the business. It offers what many
competitors cannot: more than 7,300 locations to pick up photos
and certain types of photo books the same day -- without a
shipping charge.
"We are always looking for ways to expand and enhance our
photo product and service offerings for our customers," said CVS
spokeswoman Erin Pensa. Dangling free prints and deep discounts
is one way of getting the attention of customers, she said.
There are so many deals that it's hard to know where to
start, or stop. The first thing to keep in mind, though, is that
"free" is rarely free. But it can still be a good deal. You will
still usually be on the hook for shipping and handling, which is
where some of these companies help recoup the costs of the
deals.
Shutterfly, a publicly traded company, provides a look into
the money part of the business with its U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filings. Shutterfly generates about 15
percent of its revenue from shipping, the company said in a
recent filing.
In the same filing, the company reported: "The digital
photography products and services industries are intensely
competitive, and we expect competition to increase in the future
as current competitors improve their offerings and as new
participants enter the market or as industry consolidation
further develops. Competition may result in pricing pressures
..."
That's good news for consumers. "You can save a lot of money
if you are price sensitive -- moving from one site to another
and taking the free deals," said Simon Blanchard, an assistant
professor of marketing at Georgetown University's McDonough
School of Business. "You're able to do this and take advantage
of the companies. They're hoping you will eventually be a loyal
customer."
As an amateur photo buff, Blanchard has used numerous sites
to print photos and make photo books. There is much less
differentiation in basic four-by-six photo prints, he said, than
in the books. There, Blanchard urged consumers to be careful
before choosing. Among the variables, he said, are the quality
of paper, ease of use, the way the books are bound and the way
images are printed. Prices, even when discounted, can vary
widely -- from a few dollars to $200 or more, depending on size,
quality and publisher.
Usually, the free books will be 20 eight-by-eight pages. The
strategy of deep discounting makes sense, Blanchard said, "if
they actually have a good service to back it up ... They're
willing to take a short-term loss if they're going to get the
business."
The companies want users to feel comfortable with their
services, Blanchard said, knowing that they are easy to use and
produce good results. In turn, consumers invest their trust in
the company by taking the time to upload their images. "They're
really trying to capture loyalty."
And, if the companies have their way, you are going to
upgrade your order from the free photo book to something more
elaborate. Or maybe you will order a few eight-by-tens on top of
your 100 free prints.
Dr. Christine Tsien Silvers of Marshfield, Massachusetts,
has pounced on offers (photo books, free prints, mugs,
calendars) over the years from Kodak Gallery and then done
exactly what the photo companies want. "I've gotten fantastic
deals," she says. "I have, however, amongst my deals, still
spent a few hundred dollars or more per year, for many years."
