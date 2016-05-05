GP Investments buys control of Swiss buyout firm Spice

SAO PAULO May 5 GP Investments Ltd, the largest
Latin American private-equity firm, has won control of Spice
Private Equity Ltd on Thursday after buying out two partners in
the Switzerland-based company for about $51 million, further
expanding beyond Brazil.
In a securities filing, GP Investments said that
it paid $35.25 per share of Spice, or about 15 percent
below book value, to Fortress Investment Group LLC and Newbury
Associates LLC for their stakes. The deal leaves GP Investments
and some subsidiaries with control of 58.5 percent of Spice.
The transaction is pending shareholder and regulatory
approval. Spice, which has net asset value estimated at about
$209 million, focuses on private-equity investments in emerging
markets.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)