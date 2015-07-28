UPDATE 2-Shut part of Houston Ship Channel open after spill cleanup

(Adds the reopening of the portion of the channel that had been
closed)
HOUSTON, July 28 A portion of the Houston Ship
Channel was closed to vessel traffic briefly on Tuesday morning
to allow cleanup of a small diesel fuel spill, the U.S. Coast
Guard said.
The shutdown, which lasted about two hours, of the biggest
petrochemical port in the United States blocked traffic to and
from three Houston-area refineries, with a combined crude oil
intake of 463,776 barrels per day (bpd), as well as Kinder
Morgan Inc's massive Galena Park terminal complex.
The spill, estimated at about 31 barrels of diesel fuel,
occurred in Greens Bayou, a waterway that feeds into the ship
channel, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick
said. South Central Cement, a cement contractor along Greens
Bayou, reported the spill, which likely involved an overfilled
supply tank, he said.
The spill flowed south to where Greens Bayou meets the ship
channel, spurring the Coast Guard to close that area to capture
the diesel, Kendrick said.
The three refineries to which traffic may have been
interrupted are LyondellBasell's 263,776 bpd plant and
Valero Energy Corp's 100,000 bpd plant, both in Houston,
and Petrobras' 100,000 bpd plant in Pasadena, Texas.
