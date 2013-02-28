China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Telecoms testing company Spirent Communications Plc reported a 3 percent drop in full-year profit as clients in North America, its biggest market, cut spending.
The FTSE 250 company, which tests ethernet networks and 3G and 4G wireless networks and devices, forecast modest full-year revenue growth, saying it does not expect spending to pick up in the first half of 2013.
Pretax profit declined to $110.7 million in 2012 from $114.3 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose less than 1 percent to $472.4 million.
Sales in the company's service assurance business, which provides tests to monitor and diagnose telecom network issues, declined 29 percent to $38.4 million as service providers cut capital spending.
Spirent has been hit particularly hard by a decline in capital expenditure by clients in the United States, which contributed 51 percent of the company's 2012 revenue.
Sales at the company's core performance analyis division, which tests current and next-generation mobile phones, rose 4 percent to $434 million on stronger demand for its 4G wireless device and data center tests.
Shares in the company closed at 165.8 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.