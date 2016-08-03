CORRECTED-Spirit Aero shares rise as much as 8 percent on Airbus deal, forecast

(In 12th and 13th paragraphs, corrects year to 2017, not 2018 )

By Alwyn Scott

NEW YORK Aug 3 Aircraft parts supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had signed a key supply deal with Europe's Airbus, sending Spirit shares up as much as 8 percent.

The agreement comes as Airbus and Boeing press suppliers to cut costs. It ends uncertainty about Spirit's terms in supplying the Airbus' A350, a competitor to Boeing 787.

The deal, announced with Spirit's second-quarter results, allowed the Wichita, Kansas-based supplier to take a $135.7 million accounting charge for lowering prices on parts it supplies to the A350, less than some analysts expected.

Spirit shares jumped 6.6 percent to $45.78 in afternoon trading after trading as high as $46.44.

Some analysts thought the Airbus deal might help usher along a larger set of talks with Boeing.

"With this agreement in place, we strengthen the partnership with Airbus and we're now actively bidding on new work programs with them," Spirit Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile said on a conference call.

Spirit cut its earnings forecast for the year to reflect the charge, but the adjustment was less than expected, another factor boosting the stock, analysts said.

Spirit's second-quarter net income fell to $45 million from $155 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell to 35 cents from $1.11, and included a charge of 86 cents a share.

Excluding the charge, earnings were $1.21 a share. Analyst estimated $1.06 a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts said they saw continued uncertainty about Spirit's pricing negotiations with Boeing. Spirit Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Kapoor said the talks were progressing "in good faith" and were "very similar to what we ended up with Airbus" but declined to give details.

Gentile said Spirit saw no impact from slowing deliveries of Airbus' A350 aircraft, which have been piling up at the factory in Toulouse, France, due to some components arriving late.

Boeing's deliveries of 787s are expected to slow in 2017, as the planemaker begins building the largest version, the 787-10. But that wasn't likely to reduce Spirit's production, Gentile said.

Boeing confirmed it had no plans to reduce 787 production in 2017, even though deliveries might slow as the 787-10 goes through certification.

It remained unclear when Boeing would lift 787 production to 14 a month from 12 currently.

"We'll follow their cue and direction as they decide to go up to 14, or not, through the end of the decade," Kapoor said.

Spirit makes fuselage, propulsion and wing systems. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)